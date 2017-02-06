Canadian dollar kicks off the trading week taking a tumble, TSX down
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:16AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 6, 2017 11:29AM EST
TORONTO -- The Canadian dollar is taking a tumble in late morning trading today as are North American stock markets.
The loonie was at 76.18 cents US about 90 minutes after the opening bell, down 0.58 of a U.S. cent from Friday's close.
Last week, the loonie was trading at its highest levels in nearly five months.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.28 points at 15,462.11.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 7.18 points at 20,064.28, the S&P 500 slipped 5.28 points at 2,292.14 and the Nasdaq composite declined 9.32 points at 5,657.44.
The March crude contract was down 41 cents at US$53.42 per barrel and March natural gas was down three cents at US$3.03 per mmBTU.
April gold was up $8.80 at US$1,228.50 an ounce and March copper contracts were up three cents at US$2.64 a pound.
