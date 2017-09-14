

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadians are asking questions in the aftermath of the Equifax hack because they are more in the dark about whether they have been victims than consumers in the U.S.

Consumers in the U.S. can check their status on a website that shows whether they are at risk as well as monitor their files for free because the company waived a charge in the wake of the data breach.

But that website doesn't work for Canadians and the Equifax Canada website says it costs $19.95 per month for the same monitoring service.

Communications expert Warren Weeks says that Equifax has handled the issue poorly, and that it is unacceptable that Canadians in particular do not know whether their data has been compromised.

Equifax Inc. said last Thursday that a security breach occurred over the summer that compromised the private information of up to 143 million Americans, along with an undisclosed number of Canadians.

But the company has been tight-lipped about further details, including how many Canadians may have been exposed.