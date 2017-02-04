

CTVNews.ca Staff





WestJet, Air Canada and Porter Airlines say they are advising airport staff to process all U.S.-bound passengers with valid visas, regardless of nationality, after a federal judge south of the border put a temporary hold on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

On Saturday, WestJet announced that “due to a federal judge granting temporary restraining order on the nationwide immigration ban, guests travelling with a passport issued from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen or Libya are now able to enter or transit the United States if holding a valid passport and a valid Immigrant or non-immigration visa."

That statement was echoed by Air Canada.

“Air Canada was informed by U.S. Authorities Friday evening that the CBP was returning to its operating procedures as they were prior to the signing of the Executive Order, and we immediately revised ou‎r travel documentation checks to remain compliant.,” an airline spokesperson said in a written statement, referring to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge James Robart imposed a hold on Trump’s temporary ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen.

In his ruling, Robart sided with Washington State and Minnesota, two states that had challenged Trump’s executive order.

WestJet and Air Canada referred passengers to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website for updated information.

In the event there are “further changes” to the U.S. entrance requirements, WestJet will continue to waive the change and cancellation fees for passengers affected by the travel advisory, a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in a statement to CTV News, Porter Airlines said it was also complying with Judge Robart’s block.

“We are advising our staff at airports to process passengers based on the Washington court order - i.e., all nationalities may currently travel with valid passports and visa,” said spokesperson Brad Cicero.

Trump’s executive order has sparked protests across the U.S. and beyond, as well as confusion at airports.