Despite increasing participation of women in the Canadian workforce, females are still being paid less than their male counterparts according to a new Statistics Canada study evaluating women in the workplace and wage equality.

The study, released on Wednesday and titled “Women in Canada: Women and paid work,” found that women on average earned 87 cents for every dollar earned by men in Canada in 2015. Relying primarily on data from the Labour Force Survey and focusing on workers aged 25 to 54, Statistics Canada discovered that women made an average of $26.11 per hour compared to the $29.86 men earned on average.

“The gender wage ratio (women's earnings over men's earnings) reflects the broader state of gender equality in society,” the study stated.

Statistics Canada attributed some of the disparity in wages as a result of the tendency for women to work in low-paying jobs versus high-paying ones predominately occupied by men. However, they also suggested that if the overall occupational distribution of women was the same as men, the average gender wage ratio would remain unchanged, meaning women would still be paid less than men on average for the same work.

The findings did note that the gender wage ratio greatly improved with higher levels of education. Women with less than a high school diploma only made 74 cents for every dollar earned by men, compared to 88 cents for every dollar earned by men among women with a bachelor’s degree.

Female employment

The data revealed that, although over three quarters of women are employed in Canada, they are less likely to be employed than men. In 2015, 77.5 per cent of women had a job compared to 85.3 per cent of men.

Compared with men, women were also more likely to work fewer hours, have part-time employment and experience more work interruptions such as parental leave.