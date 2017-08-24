Canada's main stock index holds onto small gain as U.S peers slip into the red
TMX Group tickers zoom across banners in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 12:16AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 24, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Toronto's main stock index was clinging to a small gain late this morning as New York indexes slipped into the red.
On Bay Street, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.79 points at 15,077.93, after two hours of trading.
South of the border, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.27 points at 21,808.82, the S&P 500 index lost 2.57 points at 2,441.47, and the Nasdaq composite index declined 20.05 points at 6,258.35.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.86 cents US, up from Wednesday's average price of 79.59 cents US.
In commodities, the October crude contract was down 64 cents to US$47.77 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up three cents to US$2.96 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract gave back $3.00 to US$1,291.70 an ounce and the September copper contract advanced four cents to US$3.02 a pound.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- CIBC sees Q3 net profit fall, adjusted earnings rise; dividend going up
- Sears to close more stores, sales continue fall in 2Q
- Fairfax Financial sells Singaporean insurance business for US$1.6 billion
- B.C. Greens push to end 'speculative' sales of farmland to foreign buyers
- Canada's main stock index holds onto small gain as U.S peers slip into the red