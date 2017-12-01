Canada creates nearly 80,000 jobs last month as unemployment rate falls to 5.9 per cent
A worker grinds a piece of metal in a factory in Quebec City, Tuesday, February 28, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 8:43AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 1, 2017 8:51AM EST
OTTAWA -- A wave of job creation last month knocked the unemployment rate down to 5.9 per cent -- its lowest level in nearly a decade.
Statistics Canada says the economy churned out another 79,500 net new jobs in November and drove the jobless rate down 0.4 percentage points from 6.3 per cent the month before.
The last time the unemployment rate was 5.9 per cent was February 2008, before the global financial crisis.
Economists had expected an increase of 10,000 jobs and the unemployment rate to come in at 6.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters.
The increase also marked Canada's 12th straight month of positive job creation as the country posted its best 12-month performance in 10 years.
The report says employment rose 2.1 per cent in the 12 months leading up to November as the economy added 390,000 net jobs -- with all the gains driven by full-time work.
The labour market added 441,400 full-time positions year-over-year for an increase of three per cent and its strongest 12-month period of full-time job creation in 18 years.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Weaker exports hold back growth as economy expands at 1.7 per cent annual pace in Q3
- National Bank reports fourth-quarter profit up from year ago, raises dividend
- Top court to decide whether TREB must share detailed home sales data online
- Canada creates nearly 80,000 jobs last month as unemployment rate falls to 5.9 per cent
- Global stocks weighed down by U.S. tax uncertainty