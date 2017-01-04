

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cordial video welcoming members of the incoming U.S. Congress and extolling the virtues of Canada-U.S. trade relations amid fears of a protectionist Trump administration struck the right chord, according to one international trade expert.

Ian Lee, a professor at Carleton University’s Sprott School of Business, warns the next U.S. president is going to do everything in his power to bolster job growth, and Canada could become “roadkill” if it is seen as an obstacle along that path.

He sees the two-minute video address, which was tweeted by Canada’s U.S. Embassy account on Tuesday, as an important first step in cultivating a more favourable trade stance should the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) be renegotiated.

“There is no relationship in the entire world quite like the Canada-U.S. relationship,” Trudeau said in the video, which also included Canada’s U.S. ambassador David MacNaughton. “We’ve built an economic relationship that supports jobs in every congressional district. We’re the largest international customer for goods and services made in the U.S.A.”

Trump pledged throughout his campaign to dismantle NAFTA and has since taken aim at major U.S. companies such as General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. for planned expansions in Mexico. Trudeau for his part has said he is “more than happy” to talk about existing trade deals if other countries wish to re-open them.

While many observers contend that Mexico is at the heart of Trump’s penchant for protectionism, including Trump’s pick for commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, Lee warns Canada should not assume it will be ignored.

“I have argued repeatedly that Donald Trump is an existential threat to Canada because our economy is so incredibly dependent on the U.S.,” he told the Business News Network on Wednesday. “He’s going to do everything possible to bring jobs back to the U.S. to benefit Americans. If we are run over in the process, that’s just unfortunate, we become roadkill.”

Canadian exports to the U.S. topped $524 billion in 2015, according to Statistics Canada. Roughly one-third of the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Lee says the key to protecting, and improving, our trade standing with our number one trading partner will be strategic concessions on long-protected industries like airlines, telecom, and dairy. That will in turn, he says, garner more favourable terms on larger export sectors like autos and energy.

“We are going to have to be very strategic in this game of trade chess,” he said. “Specific industries where we actually say . . . ‘You American companies may not come into Canada.’ I think they are going to be on the chopping block. It’s a major irritant to the Americans.”