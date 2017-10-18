Canada among 10 WTO members airing concerns about Trump 'Buy American' order
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 9:18AM EDT
GENEVA -- A Geneva trade official says China and Taiwan have joined many U.S. allies including Israel at the World Trade Organization to express concerns over a Trump administration executive order that seeks to maximize use of American-made goods, products and materials in government procurement.
The 10 WTO members, also including the European Union, Canada and Japan, also urged Washington to continue honouring the trade body's "Government Procurement Agreement" adopted by Washington and 45 other countries -- mostly EU states -- that aims to promote fairer, freer access to government contracts.
The official said the countries took issue Wednesday with the "Buy American and Hire American" executive order signed in April that lays out a policy aimed to "maximize" use of U.S.-made items in government procurement and assistance awards.
