British American Tobacco investigated for alleged bribes
LONDON -- The British government is investigating the maker Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes for allegedly paying bribes in East Africa.
Britain's Serious Fraud Office confirmed Tuesday that it has launched a probe into the "suspicions of corruption" at British American Tobacco, which is based in London.
The investigation comes two years after television program BBC Panorama alleged that British American Tobacco bribed East African civil servants and politicians.
British American Tobacco said in a statement on Tuesday that it will co-operate with the investigation. It has also begun a probe into the alleged misconduct with its own team of advisers.
