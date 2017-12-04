

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services says it has been chosen by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle program.

The company's operations in Northern Ireland will develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft.

A Bombardier spokeswoman said the value of the contract is confidential.

Engineers are beginning research and development work but employment is not expected to increase since deliveries are several years away, Helen Gregory wrote in an email from Belfast.

The deal follows an agreement earlier this year that would give Airbus a majority stake in Bombardier's C Series jet business. Belfast makes the wings for the C Series aircraft.

Gregory said the contract is unrelated to the recent C Series partnership. Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) has long been an Airbus supplier.

The Belfast operations has accumulated more than 40 years in the design, development, manufacture and support of aircraft nacelles.

"This new work package reinforces our long-term strategy to grow our capabilities in the nacelles market, and will enable us to build on the relationship we already have with Airbus," she wrote.

Belfast supplies Airbus with components used on engines for various narrowbody aircraft and Rolls-Royce Trent engines which power the Airbus A330 aircraft.