Bombardier to hire 1000 workers in Montreal for Global 7000 business jet
A Bombardier Global 7000 aircraft mock up is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, November 3, 2015. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 17, 2017 10:42AM EST
Bombardier confirmed this morning that it will hire about 1,000 workers over the next 18 months for its new Global 7000 business jet.
The workers will complete the interiors for the company's largest business aircraft.
The plane is scheduled to enter into service in late 2018.
The announcement was made Friday at the inauguration of its new US$65-million centre of excellence near Trudeau International Airport in Dorval.
Bombardier Business Aerospace employs about 5,500 people in the Greater Montreal area.
Thousands more work on assembling the new C Series commercial jet.
In conjunction with the hiring, Bombardier will transfer work on the Global 5000 jet to its facility in Wichita, Kan.
Chief executive Alain Bellemare said no jobs will lost in Montreal due to the transfer of work.
