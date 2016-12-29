Bombardier signs deal with Austrian Federal Railways for 300 electric trains
Bombardier Talent 3 Train for OBB (Source: Bombardier)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 29, 2016 11:33AM EST
MONTREAL -- Bombardier's rail division in Berlin has signed a framework agreement with Austrian Federal Railways that could cover up to 300 trains worth up to US$1.9 billion.
The initial order is for 21 Talent 3 electric trains with a list price of US$156 million.
Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) didn't disclose the actual amount that Austrian Federal Railways will pay for the trains.
The Montreal-based company says the Talent 3 trains have 50 per cent more seating capacity compared with the predecessor generation.
The first trains will be delivered in 2019 for use in a rail link between rural and urban areas of Austria's Vorarlberg region and neighbouring countries.
