

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. says engine delivery issues will force it to reduce the number of C Series aircraft delivered this year, but it expects to nearly double those shipments in 2018.

The company said it now expects to deliver 20 to 22 C Series jets for 2017 compared with its earlier guidance for about 30.

That number should increase to between 45 and 55 next year.

"At this point in time it's too early to call a number for next year, but probably on the lower end of that range," chief financial officer John Di Bert said Thursday during a conference call about third-quarter results.

United Technologies Inc., the maker of the Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan engines, has held back some engine shipments to Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) and Airbus so it could offer spare engines to airlines with the engines already service.

The company has agreed to provide Bombardier with unspecified cash advances to support the C Series production ramp up.

The new guidance came as Bombardier also announced it has signed a letter of intent with an unidentified European customer for a firm order of 31 C Series aircraft and options for an additional 30 jets. Based on the list price, the firm order portion would be worth $2.4 billion.

Chief executive Alain Bellemare said the potential order that is expected to be finalized this year signifies increasing confidence in the 100- to 150-seat C Series. The order would be the first in about a year.

While the partnership with Airbus announced Oct. 16 will strengthen the program, the order was already in the works, he told analysts.

"I wouldn't say they are today totally linked but is clearly helping us to accelerate the sales momentum."

Bombardier said it is on track with its five-year turnaround plan to meet its 2020 financial objectives despite losing US$117 million or five cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with a loss of US$94 million or four cents per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled US$3.84 billion, up from $3.74 billion.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, Bombardier's shares gained 5.76 per cent at C$2.94 in Thursday morning trading.