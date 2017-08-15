Bombardier asks court to allow it to bid on Metrolinx contract
A large grass fire south of Newmarket, Ont. has halted GO Train service on the Barrie line. (file photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 7:22PM EDT
TORONTO -- Bombardier is asking the courts to review a decision by Metrolinx to exclude the company from bidding on a contract for an operator to help with its regional express rail plan.
Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) filed an application for a judicial review by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Tuesday saying excluding it from bidding on the contract, which it estimates is valued at over $2 billion, is improper.
The company is also asking the court to extend the deadline to submit its proposal.
Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins said Bombardier and three other operators that Metrolinx currently works with were excluded because they can't objectively assess current operations and service providers.
She said Metrolinx has contracts with Bombardier, CN, PNR RailWorks and CP and until 2023.
Aikins said the other three operators have not launched similar legal battles, and the call for a new operator does not preclude Bombardier from continuing in its role after its contract expires.
Metrolinx announced last month that it would seek new operators to take over the suburban GO Transit and UP Express airport rail services after the current contract expires.
The winning bidder, to be chosen in about a year, will first review the current operations and then operate the services as it quadruples in size to 6,000 trains a week from 1,500.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Sears Canada to create fund for laid off employees who received no severance
- Bombardier asks court to allow it to bid on Metrolinx contract
- NDP commits to raising minimum wage in B.C. to $15 per hour by 2021
- NAFTA glossary: Talk trade like a boss, with these negotiating terms
- St. Lawrence Seaway cargo shipments up 18 per cent in first half of season