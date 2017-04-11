Bombardier and Siemens mum on rumours of US$10.6B joint venture
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:23PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Shares of Bombardier were up more than four per cent Tuesday following a report that the company and German-based Siemens AG are in talks to merge their train businesses.
Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources it said were familiar with the matter, reported that the proposed joint venture could be worth at least US$10.6 billion.
Bombardier declined to comment and Siemens couldn't immediately be reached.
Such a deal would require approval from antitrust authorities and could face opposition from unions over concerns about potential job cuts.
Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) shares rose nine cents at $2.31 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Last year, Bombardier completed the sale of a 30 per cent stake in its transportation business to Quebec pension fund manager Caisse de depot for US$1.5 billion as it faced financial challenges caused in part by railway delays and the development of the CSeries commercial aircraft and Global 7000 business jet.
Analyst Chris Murray of AltaCorp Capital says it's not surprising that the two railway manufacturers would be talking about creating a European powerhouse that could compete with China Railway Rolling Stock Corp., a company that formed after the merger of two Chinese state-owned rail firms.
He said Bombardier is also likely talking to other industry players but doesn't believe any transaction would be done on a hostile basis.
When the Caisse struck its deal in late 2015, Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said it would continue to look at potential strategic options to participate in the rail industry's consolidation.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Ottawa to introduce legislation this spring that will address airline bumping
- Banks and financial sector lower as TSX declines
- Old Age Security eligibility age should be raised to 67: report
- Code unlocks secret on the Bank of Canada's new $10 bill website
- Ambrose meets Trump NAFTA point man; calls meeting reassuring