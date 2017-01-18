BoC's interest rate announcement, forecast come amid uncertainty
The Bank of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Sept. 6, 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 4:41AM EST
OTTAWA -- The Bank of Canada will make a scheduled interest rate announcement and release its economic forecast amid widespread uncertainty as Donald Trump prepares to be sworn in as U.S. president later this week.
It's widely anticipated that Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz will hold the benchmark rate at 0.5 per cent.
The central bank will also release its updated economic projections, but the forecasts are unlikely to factor in any potential repercussions for Canada from Trump's promises in areas like taxation, trade and tariffs.
Poloz has declined to publicly discuss how proposed U.S. policy changes that could be introduced under Trump could affect Canada.
Experts have expressed concerns that Trump's proposals could have significant economic consequences for Canada.
Recent data releases, including the most recent numbers for retail trade, have shown encouraging signs in some areas of the Canadian economy.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Here's why your mortgage payments will rise as of March 17
- Asian growth outlook bright despite uncertainty: UN report
- BoC's interest rate announcement, forecast come amid uncertainty
- Republican plan would hit Canada less than other countries: U.S. tax authority
- Full interview: Tech expert Don Tapscott on global co-operation in the Trump age