BlackBerry wins $815M arbitration decision in dispute with Qualcomm
The new BlackBerry KEYone is displayed before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2017. (Manu Fernandez / AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 8:11AM EDT
WATERLOO, Ont. -- BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) says it has been awarded $814.9 million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc.
The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement.
BlackBerry says a final award including interest and reasonable legal fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Alberta wildfire evacuation highlights growing use of tracking workers using RFID
- Bank of Canada to weigh in on the economy
- World stocks mixed, yen and gold rise as global risks weigh
- Prudent budget: Manitoba cuts tax credit for students, holds line on spending
- IMF leader Lagarde warns against trade protectionism