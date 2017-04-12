

The Canadian Press





WATERLOO, Ont. -- BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB) says it has been awarded $814.9 million in a binding interim arbitration decision in a dispute with Qualcomm Inc.

The two companies agreed last year to arbitrate a disagreement regarding whether Qualcomm's agreement to cap certain royalties applied to payments made by BlackBerry under a license agreement.

BlackBerry says a final award including interest and reasonable legal fees will be issued after a hearing on May 30.