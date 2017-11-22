Bitcoins stolen over public wireless network, Austrian police say
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 7:53AM EST
VIENNA -- Austrian police say cyber thieves transferred bitcoins worth more than 100,000 euros (US$117,000) from a man's account while he was logged in on a restaurant's public wireless network.
A police statement Wednesday says the bitcoins were moved to an "unknown, non-traceable account" after the unidentified 36-year old logged in southeast of the city of Innsbruck on Tuesday to check the value of his digital currency.
It says it remains unclear whether the victim's account was already hacked before he logged on to the unsecured network.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Deloitte report urges Canadian companies to be more courageous about diversity
- Survey suggests more Canadians plan to do holiday shopping online this year
- Major Ont. labour reform bill that includes minimum wage hike expected to pass
- Bitcoins stolen over public wireless network, Austrian police say
- Iraq, GE sign $400 million deal for power infrastructure