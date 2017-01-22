British Columbia small business owners and their clients say they’re excited about relaxed liquor regulations coming into effect on Monday.

One of the biggest changes will allow any business to apply for a liquor licence.

John Yap, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, said he expects spas, bookstores and cooking schools will apply.

Jeff Campeau, from Vancouver’s Victory Barber and Brand, hopes to be the first B.C. barbershop to legally offer beer or spirits alongside haircuts.

“We're actually pretty excited about it,” he said. “We think it’s a nice service to offer our clients while they're in the chair or while they're waiting -- to be able to have a beer, relax.”

Other changes coming into effect Monday include liquor permits for charity events, legalization of complimentary cocktails upon check-in at hotels and new rules intended to speed up liquor license application reviews.

Many of the changes were recommended as part of B.C.’s 2013 Liquor Policy Review, which consulted with the public, police, businesspeople and public health officials.

Yap, who oversaw the review, said the changes strike a balance between “enhanced convenience for customers,” increased “business opportunities” and “social responsibility.”

Yap concluded in his review that the changes will create jobs, particularly in the tourism sector, which employed 126,000 British Columbians at the time of the review.

Ian Tostenson, president of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said restauranteurs are “very happy” with the changes, many of which are “behind the scenes.”

Some of the new rules already came into effect, including the sale of B.C. wines in licensed grocery stores, and the ability to order cocktails through hotel room service 24 hours per day.

Ontario’s government has also made recent changes to its liquor laws, including allowing a limited number of licensed grocery stores to sell wine, beer and cider.

California liberalized its liquor laws as of Jan. 1 to allow complimentary drinks to be served on hot air balloons, in limousines, at barber shops and at beauty salons.

