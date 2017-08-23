Banks help lift Toronto stock index, as loonie ends its 5-day streak
Published Wednesday, August 23, 2017 11:42AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 23, 2017 4:32PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Stock Exchange's main index rose on strong bank earnings and a boost in the price of oil, while indices south of the border slipped.
The S&P/TSX composite index climbed 78.20 points to 15,063.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 87.80 points to 21,812.09. The S&P 500 index fell 8.47 points to 2,444.04 and the Nasdaq composite index shed 19.07 points to 6,278.41.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 79.59 cents US, down 0.08 of a U.S. cent and breaking its five-day streak of gains.
The October crude contract rose 58 cents to US$48.41 per barrel and the September natural gas contract shed 1.1 cents to roughly US$2.93 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract gained $3.70 to US$1,294.70 an ounce and the September copper contract fell about seven-tenths of a cent to US$2.98 a pound.
