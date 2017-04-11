Banks and financial sector lower as TSX declines
A woman walks past an electronic stock indicator of a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Shares were mostly lower Tuesday in Asia amid growing wariness over tensions with North Korea. (AP / Shizuo Kambayashi)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:44AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 11:24AM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's major stock exchange was down in late-morning trading today, weighed down by declining energy and financial stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 98.59 points to 15,632.20 after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 112.89 points to 20,545.13, the S&P 500 index shed 16.15 points to 2,341.01 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 52.09 points to 5,893.24.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.95 cents US, down 0.06 of a cent from Monday.
The May crude contract was down 23 cents at US$52.85 per barrel and May natural gas contracts fell seven cents at US$3.17 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up $19.50 at US$1,273.40 an ounce and May copper contracts slipped two cents at US$2.58 a pound.
