Bank of Montreal reports higher Q3 profit, but keeps dividend unchanged
The BMO office tower is shown in Toronto's financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 7:22AM EDT
TORONTO - Bank of Montreal is reporting nearly $1.4 billion of net income for its third quarter, an increase of 11 per cent from the same time last year.
The profit amounted to $2.05 per common share (TSX:BMO), up from $1.86 per share in last year's third quarter.
However, BMO's dividend for the fourth quarter will remain 90 cents per share.
Three of Canada's other big banks have recently increased their quarterly dividends as they reported strong results for the three months ended July 31.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) and Montreal-based National Bank (TSX:NA) report their third-quarter results later this week.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Scotiabank Q3 profit rises to $2.1B, dividend going up
- Bank of Montreal reports higher Q3 profit, but keeps dividend unchanged
- Home Capital hires new chief financial officer from Canaccord Genuity
- Best Buy ups profit and sales outlook on strong 2Q results
- Most Harvey flood victims uninsured, face big bills alone