Bank of Canada to weigh in on the economy
The Bank of Canada is seen in Ottawa on Sept. 6, 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7:15AM EDT
OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will release new projections and deliver an interest rate announcement today amid a backdrop of data suggesting the economy is building momentum.
Analysts widely expect governor Stephen Poloz to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent.
But they will sift through his commentary for insight into the central bank's thinking as it comes under increasing pressure to acknowledge the more positive economic figures.
Better-than-anticipated data in recent months has already led some experts to predict the bank's next rate hike will come sooner than they previously expected.
But observers say Poloz has made a point of emphasizing the negatives of the Canadian economy.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Alberta wildfire evacuation highlights growing use of tracking workers using RFID
- Bank of Canada to weigh in on the economy
- World stocks mixed, yen and gold rise as global risks weigh
- Prudent budget: Manitoba cuts tax credit for students, holds line on spending
- IMF leader Lagarde warns against trade protectionism