

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will release new projections and deliver an interest rate announcement today amid a backdrop of data suggesting the economy is building momentum.

Analysts widely expect governor Stephen Poloz to leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent.

But they will sift through his commentary for insight into the central bank's thinking as it comes under increasing pressure to acknowledge the more positive economic figures.

Better-than-anticipated data in recent months has already led some experts to predict the bank's next rate hike will come sooner than they previously expected.

But observers say Poloz has made a point of emphasizing the negatives of the Canadian economy.