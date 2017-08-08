Bahrain, UAE agree to open airspace for Qatar Airways
FILE -- In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, a Boeing 787 airplane purchased by Qatar Airways is shown during a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 8, 2017 9:44PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The world aviation agency says Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to open up some of their airspace to Qatar's state-owned airline after it was hit with flight restrictions earlier this summer in a diplomatic dispute.
A spokesman for the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization said Tuesday that the flight corridors include existing as well as new "temporary or contingency" routes for Qatar Airways.
Spokesman Anthony Philbin says that since June 5, the aviation organization has been working with various countries in the Middle East to work out access to airspace for Qatar-registered aircraft.
Bahrain, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties and transport links with Qatar, a move that initially stranded passengers and resulted in a drop in fares for Qatar Airways.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ontario energy minister says hydro negotiations with Quebec still underway
- Bahrain, UAE agree to open airspace for Qatar Airways
- Keystone XL foes question proposed route through Nebraska
- Toronto stock index flat after holiday weekend, loonie continues slipping
- Fired Google engineer files complaint, weighs legal options