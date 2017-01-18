

The growing backlash against McDonald’s Canada’s decision to serve nuts that are not in individual, sealed packages may ultimately force the company to reverse course, one marketing expert believes.

Tony Chapman, a Toronto-based marketing consultant and business strategist, said he doesn’t understand why the fast-food chain would risk alienating customers with peanut and tree nut allergies.

“I just think it really puts a dent in their brand,” Chapman told CTV News Channel on Wednesday.

In a statement on its website, McDonald's Canada said it has introduced a new Skor McFlurry that contains chopped nuts, and more menu items with tree nuts or peanuts will follow.

That means that all other food served in McDonald’s restaurants “may contain or come into contact with peanuts, tree nuts or other allergens,” the company said.

The chain’s Canadian restaurants had previously only served individually-packaged nuts.

As a brand, Chapman said, McDonald’s has always had a “special relationship” with young children’s parents because they could trust the company when it came to allergens.

“If something happens to a child in their restaurant with peanut allergies, all hell will break loose,” he said.

Since McDonald’s issued the allergy notice this week, customers have been sounding off on social media.

People have been expressing their anger and disappointment in comments on McDonald’s Canada Facebook page, with many of them saying their families will no longer be eating at the chain’s restaurants.

Similar comments were directed at McDonald’s on Twitter.

Seriously @McDonalds @McDonaldsCanada add nuts to your menu? You were the most friendly place on the go for us and now we can't even go in. — Emily (@Craner123) January 17, 2017

Oh @McDonalds Canada - What's this about nuts. Got two boys who love Happy Meals and also have lethal nut allergies. Ease my mind please. — G. Wander (@gwander) January 17, 2017

@McDonalds ruined my life. I have a severe allergy to ALL nuts and you are bringing in skor bad to contaminate everything?? Unbelievable. — Camille (@downzrabbithole) January 8, 2017

If there is enough of an outcry, McDonald’s will likely have to reverse its decision and go back to serving only packaged nuts, Chapman said.

“I personally think they will move off of this position.”