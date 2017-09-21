B.C. securities regulator changing crowdfunding rules to help companies
The changes increase the limit to $5,000 from $1,500, if an investor has obtained advice from a registered dealer that the investment is suitable for them.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 2:30PM EDT
VANCOUVER - The B.C. Securities Commission is changing its crowdfunding exemption rules to enable B.C.-based issuers to access investors in Alberta.
The regulator says the changes will also increase the amount that some will be able to invest.
The changes increase the limit to $5,000 from $1,500, if an investor has obtained advice from a registered dealer that the investment is suitable for them.
Crowdfunding allows businesses to raise small amounts of money from a large number of investors, often for a specific project.
The BCSC made the changes after consultations with technology industry stakeholders and businesses earlier this year
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada-EU trade enters new era as CETA comes into force
- Mercedes to invest US$1 billion at Tuscaloosa, add 600 jobs
- New deadline established for competition to design navy's new warships
- WestJet breaks ground on hangar for new Dreamliner 787 widebody jet
- B.C. securities regulator changing crowdfunding rules to help companies