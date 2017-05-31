

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A B.C. entrepreneur is appealing to the public for help with legal fees as he approaches the next stage of his five-year “David and Goliath” battle against popular U.S. grocer Trader Joe’s.

Mike Hallatt owns and operates Pirate Joe’s, a Vancouver store that re-sells merchandise from the popular U.S.-only chain Trader Joe’s. Hallatt personally drives to Seattle, Wash. to purchase the specialty food items, which are not available in Canada, and brings them back across the border to sell again in his store.

Trader Joe’s sued Hallatt in 2013, citing copyright infringement and false advertising, and alleging that Pirate Joe’s was hurting its brand and profits in the U.S.

Hallatt’s lawyer, Mike Matesky, said Pirate Joe’s business model is perfectly legal in the U.S. and in Canada. In fact, a quick search online reveals thousands of Trader Joe’s products listed for re-sale.

Despite winning that first case, Hallatt will be back in court in the fall because Trader Joe’s has continued their legal fight with a new claim - that he isn’t handling their goods according to their standards.

“The level that they’re taking this is just so extreme,” Hallatt said in a CTV Vancouver report aired on Tuesday. “No one can really make sense of it.”

Hallatt is now resorting to a crowdfunding campaign on the website CrowdJustice, to raise money for his prolonged legal battle.

“Without CrowdJustice and that support, it’s going to be over by summer,” he said. “There’s just no way I can make it on my own.”

Pirate Joe’s plight has earned international media attention and community support among Canadian shoppers who rely on Hallatt for Trader Joe’s unique products.

“People encourage me and the store's been doing well in terms of how it contributes to the vibe of the city,” Hallatt said. “It’s a little minor tourist shop and people come by and shake my hand."

With a report from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos