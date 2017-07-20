

Youkyung Lee, The Associated Press





SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - Asian share benchmarks rose Thursday after an overnight advance on Wall Street fueled by strong corporate earnings. Strong trade data and expectations for continued lavish monetary stimulus from Japan's central bank pushed Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index up 0.6 per cent.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.6 per cent to 20,148.72 and South Korea's Kospi added 0.1 per cent to 2,432.73. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.3 per cent to 26,749.10 and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent to 3,236.58. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5 per cent to 5,762.80. Stocks in Southeast Asia were mixed.

CENTRAL BANKS: Japan's central bank opted to keep its lavish monetary stimulus intact while downgrading its outlook for inflation. The Bank of Japan's policy meeting ended Thursday with no change to its injections of trillions of yen (hundreds of billions of dollars) into the economy each year through government bond purchases. Analysts also expect the European Central Bank to keep its policy rate unchanged later in the day and give more hints on the euro-zone's inflation outlook.

ANALYST'S VIEW: "While the Bank of Japan turned more upbeat on the economy, renewed reductions in the Board's inflation forecasts underline that policy tightening is a long way off," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

JAPAN TRADE: Following on upbeat economic growth and forecasts for China and the rest of the region, news that Japan's exports rose nearly 10 per cent in June from a year earlier also brightened sentiment. A recovery in demand from China is helping sustain growth across the region.

WALL STREET: U.S. stocks advanced to fresh record highs on Wednesday, led by technology, health care and energy companies. The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.5 per cent to 2,473.83. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.3 per cent to 21,640.75. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.6 per cent to 6,385.04. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 1 per cent to 1,441.77.

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude lost 6 cents to $47.26 per barrel in electronic trading on New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract finished at $47.12 a barrel on Wednesday, up 72 cents, or 1.6 per cent. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, dipped 5 cents to $49.65 per barrel in London. It gained 86 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to close at $49.70 per barrel in the previous session.

CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 112.12 yen from 111.89 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1507 from $1.1515.