

The Associated Press





CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) -- Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of US$8.72 billion.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $45.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.71 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Apple said it expects revenue in the range of $49 billion to $52 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $49.15 billion.

Apple shares have increased 30 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 per cent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $150.05, an increase of 41 per cent in the last 12 months.