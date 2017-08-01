Apple beats Street 3Q forecasts
Customers line up as they wait for the release and sale start of the new Apple iPhone 6S at an Apple store on Chicago's Magnificent Mile, Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in Chicago. (AP / Kiichiro Sato)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 4:41PM EDT
CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) -- Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of US$8.72 billion.
The Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.
The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $45.41 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $44.71 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Apple said it expects revenue in the range of $49 billion to $52 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $49.15 billion.
Apple shares have increased 30 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 per cent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $150.05, an increase of 41 per cent in the last 12 months.