Annual pace of inflation lower in February; lower food prices soften impact
Polymer bank notes are shown during a news conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on April 30, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Craig Wong, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 8:38AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 9:16AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The annual pace of inflation in Canada ticked lower in February as higher prices for gasoline were offset in part by lower costs for fresh fruit and vegetables.
Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index rose 2.0 per cent on a year-over-year basis in February. The move compared with a 2.1 per cent increase in January. Economists had expected it rise 2.1 per cent in February as well.
Prices were higher in seven of the eight major components, with food the only one to decline.
Excluding gasoline, the February consumer price index was up 1.3 per cent compared with a year ago following a 1.5 per cent in January.
Transportation costs gained 6.6 per cent compared with a year ago, boosted by a 23.1 per cent rise in gasoline -- which was at an unusually low level in early 2016. Shelter costs rose 2.2 per cent.
Food costs fell 2.3 per cent as prices for food bought from stores fell 4.1 per cent. Prices for food bought from restaurants rose 2.3 per cent but fresh vegetables dropped 14.0 per cent and fresh fruit slipped 13.3 per cent, partly reflecting a spike in prices last winter.
The annual pace of inflation slowed in seven provinces on a year-over-year basis in February while Ontario and B.C. both held steady at 2.3 per cent. Manitoba was the only province to show an increase in the annual pace of inflation as it increased to 2.3 per cent compared with 2.1 per cent in January.
Statistics Canada said the Bank of Canada's three preferred measures for core inflation saw year-over-year increases last month of 1.3 per cent, 1.9 per cent and 1.6 per cent.
Here's what happened in the provinces and territories (previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador: 4.2 per cent (4.7)
- Prince Edward Island: 1.5 (2.5)
- Nova Scotia: 1.4 (1.8)
- New Brunswick: 2.8 (3.3)
- Quebec: 1.2 (1.3)
- Ontario: 2.3 (2.3)
- Manitoba: 2.3 (2.1)
- Saskatchewan: 1.4 (1.6)
- Alberta: 2.2 (2.5)
- British Columbia: 2.3 (2.3)
- Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.7 (2.3)
- Yellowknife, N.W.T.: 2.1 (2.2)
The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):
- St. John's, N.L.: 4.2 per cent (4.7)
- Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.3 (2.3)
- Halifax: 1.5 (1.8)
- Saint John, N.B.: 2.9 (3.3)
- Quebec: 1.2 (1.3)
- Montreal: 1.0 (1.1)
- Ottawa: 2.0 (1.9)
- Toronto: 2.4 (2.4)
- Thunder Bay, Ont.: 1.8 (1.7)
- Winnipeg: 2.3 (2.1)
- Regina: 1.6 (1.8)
- Saskatoon: 1.4 (1.6)
- Edmonton: 2.5 (2.6)
- Calgary: 2.1 (2.3)
- Vancouver: 2.2 (2.1)
- Victoria: 2.4 (2.3)
MOST WATCHED
More news from Business
- Morneau says he understands importance of transparency for gender-based analysis
- Annual pace of inflation lower in February; lower food prices soften impact
- World markets mixed as U.S. health care bill vote looms
- TransCanada gets State Department's OK for Keystone XL pipeline
- Uber decries new tax measures on ride-hailing announced in federal budget