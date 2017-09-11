Annual pace of housing starts in Canada sped up in August compared with July
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 9:03AM EDT
OTTAWA - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in August increased compared with July.
The agency says housing starts came in at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 223,232 units for August, up from 221,974 in July.
The increase came as the seasonally adjusted annual rate of urban starts increased by 0.8 per cent in August to 207,524 units.
Multiple urban starts increased by 2.7 per cent to 145,618, while single-detached urban starts fell 3.2 per cent to 61,906 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 15,708 units.
The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts increased to 219,447 in August compared with 217,339 in July.
