Alberta sets up fund to help communities during coal phase-out transition
In this Oct. 21, 2013, file photo, Vern Lund, president of Liberty Mine in central Mississippi near DeKalb, Miss., holds some lignite coal. (AP / Rogelio V. Solis)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 11, 2017 3:09PM EDT
EDMONTON - Alberta has set up a new grant program for communities looking to boost business as the province moves away from coal.
The Coal Community Transition Fund is open to municipalities and First Nations affected as Alberta phases out coal-fired electricity by 2030 to focus on renewables and natural gas.
Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says the government wants to ensure these communities thrive through the transition.
The coal-mining town of Hanna, northeast of Calgary, has already received $450,000 through the program to work on economic diversification.
The application deadline for the coal transition fund is the end of November.
A provincial advisory panel is also expected to report back this fall on ways to create new jobs and retrain workers during the coal phase-out.
