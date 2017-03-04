

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley will continue her travels in the U.S. next week, this time with a visit to Houston where she will take part in an annual energy-industry conference.

Notley's office says she will participate in a panel discussion on energy and the environment Monday at CERAWeek.

She will also meet with energy executives and policy makers on Tuesday, and will travel to Austin on Wednesday to meet with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Notley was in Washington this week to talk trade.

Trade between Alberta and the United States totalled more than $100 billion in 2015.

Goods worth about $80.6 billion were sent to the U.S. from the province that year.

Notley's office says the premier's meetings in Texas will highlight investment opportunities in Alberta's oil and gas sector and promote the province's Climate Leadership Plan.

"Missions like this are critical to build face-to-face connections with key players around the world, support our oil and gas industry and create new opportunities," Notley said in a news release.

Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd will also be attending the CERAWeek conference from Monday to Friday.

The premier's office says the estimated mission cost for the premier, three political staff, one public servant and a security detail is approximately $48,400. It says the estimate includes the carbon offsets that were purchased for each member of the delegation.