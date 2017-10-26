Alberta Energy Regulator OKs Suncor's plan for managing tailings ponds
Scarecrows float in a Suncor oil sands tailings pond in Fort McMurray Alta, on June 13, 2017. (Jason Franson / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 26, 2017 11:15AM EDT
CALGARY -- Alberta's energy regulator has approved an oilsands giant's plan to manage its vast tailings ponds.
The regulator released its decision on Suncor Energy's (TSX:SU) Millennium mine today.
The approval contains concerns about the length of time the company will take to remediate the ponds.
The regulator has added research, monitoring and reporting requirements to ensure efforts go ahead on schedule.
One clean energy group is already criticizing the approval.
The Pembina Institute calls Suncor's plan unambitious and vague in explaining how the site will be returned to the landscape.
The regulator made the decision after rejecting an earlier proposal from the company on how it would manage its tailings ponds.
