Alberta creates advisory team to assist cities bidding for second Amazon HQ
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 25, 2017 4:28PM EDT
CALGARY -- The Alberta government is stepping in to help Edmonton and Calgary bid for retail giant Amazon's second headquarters.
Premier Rachel Notley says the team will assist the cities to make the best bids while selling the assets the province has to offer.
She says Alberta needs to highlight its low tax regime, young workforce, and network of post-secondary institutions.
Notley would not say if Alberta would offer specific financial incentives or loan guarantees to convince the online retailer to set up in the province.
She says the overriding goal of any proposition is value for Alberta and for the province's economy.
Seattle-based Amazon is taking applications until Oct. 19 and will make a decision next year.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ottawa begins public consultations on dealing with corporate wrongdoing
- How to participate in the growing number of privacy class actions in Canada
- South Dakotans oppose Canadian company's gold search
- TSX up on surging oil prices, Wall St. down on North Korea warnings
- Trudeau urges Canadian companies to seek fortune in China's $5 trillion market