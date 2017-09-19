Air Canada seeking bank credit card partner for new loyalty program
Air Canada planes are shown in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 8:57AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Air Canada says it is launching a search for a co-branded credit card partner for its new loyalty program.
The Montreal-based airline says it will be inviting key financial institutions to participate in a request for proposals to join the launch of the program in 2020.
Air Canada (TSX:AC) has served notice that it plans to end its relationship with Aeroplan parent Aimia (TSX:AIM).
Operating its own loyalty program is expected to deliver a pre-tax net present value of $2 billion to $2.5 billion over 15 years.
The move was announced Tuesday ahead of the company's annual investor day.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Montreal emerging as luxury real estate 'hot spot': Sotheby's
- Former B.C. gov't asked oil and gas industry to refine climate recommendations
- Global shares mixed but Nikkei rises on yen, muted elsewhere
- Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in U.S.; plans to do same in Canada
- Canada won't do business with Boeing while it's 'busy trying to sue us': PM