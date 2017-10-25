Air Canada reports third quarter profit, boosted by one-time tax recovery
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 6:50AM EDT
MONTREAL - Air Canada earned $1.79 billion in its latest quarter, boosted by a one-time $793-million tax recovery.
The airline (TSX:AC) says the profit amounted to $6.44 per diluted share compared with a profit of $768 million or $2.74 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it earned $950 million or $3.43 per diluted share in the quarter, up from $821 million or $2.93 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2016.
Revenue in the quarter ended Sept. 30 totalled $4.88 billion, up from $4.45 billion.
The increase in revenue came as the airline increased capacity and carried more passengers compared with a year ago.
Passenger traffic was up 8.8 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, while passenger revenue per available seat mile increased 0.4 per cent.
