Air Canada plane diverted after passenger allegedly tries to open door
An Air Canada plane flies over Frankfurt, Germany, on March 2, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP-Frank Rumpenhorst / dpa via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 9:02AM EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Air Canada flight from Jamaica to Toronto was diverted to Orlando, Fla., after authorities say a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with coffee pots and tried to open a cabin door.
A federal criminal complaint says crew members and other passengers secured Brandon Michael Courneyea using zip ties.
Orlando television station WFTV reports the FBI was contacted around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Investigators said Courneyea yelled at passengers for "looking at him."
They allege he then grabbed a coffee pot from the galley and swung it at crew members before saying it would "only take one guy to take the plane down."
He allegedly lunged for a rear door and began pulling the lever.
Federal agents arrested Courneyea, who faces several charges. It's not clear whether he has a lawyer.
