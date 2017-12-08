Aecon Group wins two regulator approvals for $1.5B sale to Chinese buyer
Published Friday, December 8, 2017 11:41AM EST
CALGARY - Construction company Aecon Group Inc. says it has received two regulatory permissions needed for it to be sold to a Chinese state-owned company for $1.5 billion.
The deal with CCCC International Holding Ltd., however, still faces a review under the Investment Canada Act.
Aecon (TSX: ARE) says it has received a "no action" letter granting approval under the Canadian Competition Act and it has been advised by the buyer that it has approval from the National Development and Reform Commission, a Chinese economic planning regulator.
It says both approvals were required for closing of the deal announced in October.
Shareholders in the 140-year-old firm, which has worked on Canadian landmarks including the CN Tower, Vancouver's SkyTrain and the Halifax Shipyard, are to vote on the sale in Toronto on Dec. 19.
