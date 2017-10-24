A&W chief executive retiring next Feb., COO Susan Senecal to assume top job
An A&W restaurant is pictured along Hastings Ave in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, July, 28, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 4:55PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. will get a new CEO next year when its current top executive retires after 13 years on the job.
The company says president and chief operating officer Susan Senecal will take over the role on Feb. 16, 2018 -- the same day that current chief executive Paul Hollands retires.
Senecal, who has been with the burger chain for 25 years, will also replace Hollands as CEO of the A&W Royalties Income Fund.
Hollands said in a statement he is "delighted" Senecal will take the fast-food chain into its next chapter.
The company says the executive shake-up reflects its succession planning.
There are more than 900 A&W restaurants across Canada. The company has previously said it intends to add hundreds more over the next several years.
