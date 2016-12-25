Does it ever feel like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day don’t live up to the hype?

That may be because retailers use all kinds of tricks to make consumers think they’re saving money, even when they aren’t. One example, according to Katie Dunsworth from the money-saving website SmartCookies.com, is the door-crasher special. Retailers will advertise some truly amazing discounts -- but only on one or two items that quickly sell out. The goal is to lure consumers into their stores or onto their websites, where they end up spending on things that aren’t so deeply discounted.

There are, however, some real deals out there. It’s just a matter of knowing how to find them. Here are five ways to avoid over-paying on Boxing Day.

1. Use an online price tracker

Services like CamelCamelCamel.com offer free accounts where users can search for any product sold by Amazon.ca and see a chart showing how the price has changed over time.



Say you want a particular laptop. The price tracker may show that it’s listed at $999 today, but has gone on sale twice in the past six months for $699.



If you see it listed at $699 or less on Boxing Day, it’s truly a good deal.



Users can also sign up for alerts notifying them by email when a particular item goes on sale.

2. Use deal sites and apps for intel



Websites like RedFlagDeals.com and SmartCanucks.ca scour the web and point to the best deals.



The smartphone app Flipp aggregates flyers from all the major retailers, allowing users to search for specific items before or even while shopping to see which store is offering the best deal.

Online shoppers can extend their savings using online coupon sites like RetailMeNot.ca, and Ebates.ca, which offers cash back on online shopping.

3. Watch out for shipping costs

Dunsworth told CTV Vancouver that users looking for online deals must beware of shipping costs.



If an item is listed for sale at $79 but there’s a $30 shipping charge, you’re better off buying it from a website offering it at $99 with free shipping.

4. Keep track of when the sales start

Many online Boxing Day sales start as soon as the clock rolls over midnight on the 25th and the savvy shoppers are sitting with their laptops ready to click. Some websites experience so much traffic at midnight on Christmas that they will put shoppers in a virtual “queue,” which means those who show up to the site even just a few minutes late could miss out on the deals.



Other online Boxing Day sales start on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, so it’s best to research ahead of time.



For those shopping in physical stores, keep in mind that many open as early as 6 a.m. on December 26th.



5. Keep receipts and check back in January

Many retails have “price adjustment” policies that guarantee if the price of an item drops lower than what was paid, they will refund the difference.



Prices on many items are even better in January than on Boxing Day, so keep those receipts and search retailers’ flyers to see if prices have dropped.