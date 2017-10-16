

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 10-year-old Canadian girl will be addressing a conference at the United Nations today about corporate tax havens.

“I’m going to be talking about tax avoidance and how it works,” Carlie Weinreb told CTV News Channel from Geneva, Switzerland. “I’m not nervous, but I’m excited.”

The financial wunderkind spoke to CTV News Channel last year, when she was offering tax seminars. When asked on Monday how she got into taxes at an age when her peers are more interested in dolls, Weinreb’s answer was simple.

“Well, I like math!” she said.

Her father, Lorne Weinreb, said that Carlie has been playing with numbers since a young age.

“We used to go to the dollar store and it started from sales tax,” he said. “So, if she would calculate the sales tax correctly on purchases, then she’d get an extra dollar at the dollar store. And then that led to her interest in income tax, and some lectures later, here we are today.”

Lorne, a chartered accountant, says that he’s now taking pointers from his daughter.

“Half the time I say that she’s incorrect and then later we find out that I’m incorrect,” he said. “So it’s always a learning experience.”

With files from CTV News Channel