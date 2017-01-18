

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A quarter of Canadian millennials continue to receive financial support from their parents or grandparents and it could be jeopardizing their family’s retirement savings, according to a new report.

The report released by TD Bank found that one-in-four millennials, a loose term for those who reached young adulthood at the turn of the 21st century, still depend on their families for financial aid. It also said that 62 per cent of parents and grandparents admit that providing that assistance is preventing them from saving enough for retirement, while 58 per cent said they felt financially stressed by the situation. The report authors dubbed the trend the boomerang “Deja-Boom” effect.

TD Bank surveyed 523 millennials (aged 18 to 34) and 365 non-retired Boomers (aged 52 to 70) online between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3, 2016 for their findings. The survey had a margin of error of +/-4.3 per cent, 19 times out of 20, and +/- 5.1 per cent 19 times out of 20, respectively.

In the report, TD Wealth Financial Planning Senior Vice President Rowena Chan said that it’s natural for parents and grandparents to want to assist their children with challenges such as finding full-time employment or paying for daily expenses.

But, Chan added, "It's important that this desire to help is balanced with the goals you have when it comes to retirement.”

CTV’s Chief Financial Commentator, Pattie Lovett-Reid, told BNN that she was surprised to learn that the report also found that 44 per cent of those millennials still receiving support were aware that they were compromising their family’s financial situation but only 43 per cent said they were prepared to cut back on their costs.

“I could almost feel the hair on the back of my neck rising as I’m reading this because where are the 57 per cent that say, ‘Okay, you know what, this isn’t fair to my family. They can’t afford to do it,’” Lovett-Reid said.

Lovett-Reid explained that it can already be tough enough to save for retirement without also providing financial assistance to your child in adulthood.

What should you do?

TD Bank laid out some simple tips in the report to help families in this financial situation, which you can read here. Lovett-Reid recommended following something called the S.M.A.R.T. strategy, which stands for Specific, Measureable, Agreed upon, Realistic and Time-based.

Strategy: Sit down and set specific goals.

Measureable: Ensure the goals are measurable.

Agreed upon: Everyone should agree to the goals and commit to achieving them.

Realistic: Make sure the goals are actually attainable.

Time-based: Set a specific timeline for accomplishing your plan’s goals.

The report emphasized the importance of setting a date when you and your offspring will no longer be financially committed to each other.

“As you approach this date, set up a series of mini-goals that will allow you to free up funds to divert toward your retirement savings while ensuring that your kids are meeting the savings targets they set in their own financial plan,” the report suggests.

Lovett-Reid said the process is about weaning children off your economic assistance, in a gradual way. Even if you can afford to help your child financially, she said it may not be helping them in the long run.

“I don’t know if you want to continue paying for a car and a smartphone and that sort of thing,” Lovett-Reid said. “If your child needs a roof over their home, they need food to eat, you know what, then you can put some boundaries around it.”