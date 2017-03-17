Volkswagen sales dip as demand drops in western Europe, China
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 6:58AM EDT
BERLIN - Volkswagen says its global deliveries were down 0.9 per cent in February compared with a year earlier as lower sales in China and western Europe outweighed improved performances in the continent's east and the United States.
The Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi and Skoda, said Friday it delivered 686,900 vehicles last month.
Sales in western Europe were down 4 per cent to 251,700, while sales in China dropped 1.9 per cent to 223,000.
In central and Eastern Europe, however, deliveries rose 11.6 per cent to 55,500. The picture also was brighter in the Americas - U.S. sales rose 13.3 per cent to 42,800 and South American sales climbed 4.1 per cent to 35,400.
In the year's first two months, the Volkswagen Group delivered 1.5 million vehicles, 2.6 per cent fewer than a year earlier.
