Sacramento Uber driver saves teen girl from sex trafficking
Keith Avila, an Uber driver, uses Facebook Live to post his experience of calling police after he says two women discussed delivering a young girl to a "John" at a hotel. (Facebook)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:39PM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A Sacramento Uber driver is being credited for helping save a 16-year-old girl from child sex trafficking.
The Sacramento Bee reports that driver Keith Avila picked up two women and a teen and heard them talk about delivering the girl to a "John" and getting money from him.
Once Avila dropped them off at a hotel, he called police and began streaming live on Facebook.
Elk Grove Police spokesman Officer Chris Trim says police detained 25-year-old Destiny Pettway and 31-year-old Maria Westley. They were later arrested and charged.
Police found the teen with 20-year-old Disney Vang in a hotel room. Vang was arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a minor, and has been released. The victim was a runaway. Authorities are trying to locate her parents or guardians.
Uber thanked Avila for his quick thinking.