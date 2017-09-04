

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: The footage may be disturbing to some viewers

A man is in critical condition and 11 others have been injured after a car sprayed burning fuel into the crowd at an Australian motor event Sunday.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows a car demonstrating a burnout on the track at the Red Centre NATS drag-racing event in Alice Springs when flames burst through the fence onto spectators.

According to Australian media, a man, 48, and his 19-year-old son, were airlifted to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

Both men are said to have burns on 20 per cent of their bodies and one is in critical condition.

Police are investigating and the event organizers said the event was cancelled in light of safety concerns.