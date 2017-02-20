

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new analysis of traffic congestion around the world found Montreal to be the most gridlocked Canadian city, while Los Angeles took the overall top spot.

Montreal drivers spent 52 hours in traffic jams during peak time periods in 2016, according to the scorecard compiled by transport analytics company Inrix. Montreal ranked 23rd out of 1,064 congested cities across 38 countries.

Toronto, Canada’s second most-congested city with 45.6 hours spent stuck in traffic, ranked 38th overall. Rounding out Canada’s top five congested cities are St. John’s, Ottawa and Vancouver.

As frustrating as their daily commutes can be, Canadians should feel lucky. Drivers in L.A. spent 104 hours stuck in traffic during peak times last year, according to Inrix.

Moscow took second place in the global ranking, at 91 hours, and New York City came third at 89.

Half of the cities on Inrix’s top 10 list are in the U.S., and the firm has deemed America the most congested developed country on the planet.

Being stuck in traffic cost the average U.S. driver $1,400 last year, for an overall total of $300 billion nationwide, Inrix said.

With files from The Associated Press