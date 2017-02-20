

The Canadian Press





Toronto Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than three times the legal limit in east-end Toronto.

They say an officer spotted a car travelling at high speed early Monday morning and measured the speed at 203 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

A 24-year-old Toronto man is charged with stunt driving, speeding and racing a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.