Driver clocked at 203 km/h in 60 km/h zone in Toronto: police
A 24-year-old Toronto man is charged with stunt driving, speeding and racing a motor vehicle.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 12:21PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 12:30PM EST
Toronto Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than three times the legal limit in east-end Toronto.
They say an officer spotted a car travelling at high speed early Monday morning and measured the speed at 203 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.
A 24-year-old Toronto man is charged with stunt driving, speeding and racing a motor vehicle.
He is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.
MOST WATCHED
More from Autos
- Driver clocked at 203 km/h in 60 km/h zone in Toronto: police
- Dutch town testing out traffic lights for distracted pedestrians
- Lotus unveils one-of-a-kind Evora Sport 410
- Big Three automakers say they won't waver from $1.5B investment in Canada
- 'Slow down': Dad condemns driver who splashed baby from roadside puddle