

CTVNews.ca Staff





Another high-profile media personality is toppled over sexual misconduct allegations, the U.S. threatens more sanctions against North Korea, and Apple closes a startlingly simple security hole in its latest Macintosh operating system.

1. Lauer fired: NBC has fired Matt Lauer for allegedly "inappropriate sexual behaviour," making the “Today” show host the latest high-profile media personality to fall.

2. Missile misgivings: The Trump administration is threatening new sanctions against North Korea after the country tested its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile to date.

3. Sentence and suicide: Just seconds after a U.N. judge confirmed his 20-year war crime sentence, former Bosnian Croat military commander Slobodan Praljak ingested a deadly poison in court.

4. Canadian crush: The Prime Minister’s office says it had nothing to do with an adulating wall calendar entitled "Justin Trudeau, My Canadian Boyfriend 2018."

5. Zamboni zenith: The Ottawa Senators are looking for part-time Zamboni drivers to tend the new outdoor skating rink on Parliament Hill.

And…ICYMI:

Computer experts revealed a critical security hole in Apple’s Macintosh High Sierra operating system on Tuesday, which allowed anyone to gain full access to a locked computer by simply typing the word “root” into the login window. The flaw has since been corrected.