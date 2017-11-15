

CTVNews.ca Staff





Liberal government’s peacekeeping plan draws criticism, Loblaw loses stores, a Canadian dies in Cambodia, Zimbabwe’s bloodless coup, and Drake stands up. Plus, a planet with potential.

1. Give peacekeeping a chance: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada’s peacekeeping proposal, but critics -- including retired Maj.-Gen. Lewis MacKenzie -- are calling it underwhelming.

2. Slimming down: Grocery giant Loblaw is closing 22 stores after a “difficult year,” and will be launching a home delivery service in Toronto and Vancouver to compete against new rivals like Grocery Gateway.

3. Vacation tragedy: A Canadian who died in Cambodia this week after apparently buying medication at a pharmacy has been identified as a 27-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

4. Smooth coup: Zimbabwe’s military has taken control of the capital and put long-time ruler Robert Mugabe under house arrest, but says it’s trying to restore democracy.

5. Drake speaks out: Canadian superstar Drake had some choice words for a man who kept “putting his hands” on women at an afterparty performance in Australia.

And… ICYMI:

The European Space Agency has discovered a nearby planet with Earth-like temperatures orbiting a “quiet” star, where the conditions may be favourable enough to support life.